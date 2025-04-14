Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 601,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF worth $18,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Puff Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,715,000.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROE opened at $27.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Cuts Dividend

About Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens.

