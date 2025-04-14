Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,573 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.41% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $18,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,224,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,556 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,726,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,412,000 after buying an additional 187,110 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,682,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,647,000 after buying an additional 44,726 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,686,000 after buying an additional 612,953 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,355,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,638,000 after acquiring an additional 494,630 shares during the last quarter.

JQUA opened at $53.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $60.79.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

