Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,617 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of W. P. Carey worth $19,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,381,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in W. P. Carey by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,022,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,170,000 after acquiring an additional 906,622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,442,000. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,870,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,918,000 after purchasing an additional 389,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 21.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,325,000 after purchasing an additional 264,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

NYSE WPC opened at $57.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average is $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.33%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

