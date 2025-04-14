Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,187 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.01% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $16,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3,213.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 139,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 134,948 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 97,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $49.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.4633 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

