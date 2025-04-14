Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Jabil were worth $18,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,283. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,045. This represents a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JBL

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $131.85 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $174.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.18.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.66%.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.