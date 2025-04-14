Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $19,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst during the third quarter worth about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $274,024.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,682.25. This represents a 16.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UniFirst Stock Up 1.9 %

UNF stock opened at $173.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.88. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $149.58 and a 52-week high of $243.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.12.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNF

UniFirst Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.