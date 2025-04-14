Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 518,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,591 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $18,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 47,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 20,843 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 24.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth $1,081,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIRT. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 4.2 %

VIRT opened at $37.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $2,688,104.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,193.16. This represents a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,271,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,669.23. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,964. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

