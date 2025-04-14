Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $16.57 Million Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,090,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245,863 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $16,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 180,178 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,136,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 65,629 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 325.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 184,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 141,409 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.