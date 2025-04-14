Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $17.05 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,587 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $17,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 74.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,283,000 after buying an additional 599,610 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,397,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $8,420,000. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.42.

Southern Copper Stock Up 3.3 %

SCCO stock opened at $84.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average is $99.00. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.