Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $17.21 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $17,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AYI opened at $239.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.81 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.24 and a 200-day moving average of $302.26.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

AYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.60.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

