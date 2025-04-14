Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $17.83 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,456 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 32,827 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Illumina were worth $17,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 954.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $74.78 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.25.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.70.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

