Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $18.53 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.59% of Huntsman worth $18,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,482,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,171,000 after buying an additional 130,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,529,000 after acquiring an additional 349,502 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,695,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,905,000 after purchasing an additional 70,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,538,000 after purchasing an additional 40,330 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Huntsman Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of HUN opened at $13.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.85. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.91%.
Huntsman Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
