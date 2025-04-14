Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $19.45 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $19,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 966.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 86,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 78,567 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 122,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.19.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $99.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day moving average is $104.82. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $91.65 and a 12-month high of $130.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 47.66%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

