Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $19,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,330,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,395 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,325,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,678,000 after buying an additional 846,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,542,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,015,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,182,000 after acquiring an additional 920,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,646,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,716,000 after acquiring an additional 32,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEE. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Sealed Air Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $25.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $41.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

