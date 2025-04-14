Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,691,007 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $18,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 504.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 14,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $201.93 on Monday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.36 and a 52 week high of $231.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 350 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.51, for a total value of $75,078.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at $6,550,491.87. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $126,721.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 78,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,149,485.83. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,833 shares of company stock worth $2,938,660 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

