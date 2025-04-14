Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 150,562 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $17,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 59,380 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,040,000 after purchasing an additional 82,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 23,283 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX stock opened at $53.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

