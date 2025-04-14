Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 265,647 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 214.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 389,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 265,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $17,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,246,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,124,000 after buying an additional 193,210 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,801,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,287,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,783,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 147,081 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $41.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.53.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

