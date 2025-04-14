Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 4,326 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Amdocs worth $17,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Amdocs by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,656,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,112,000 after acquiring an additional 127,426 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,587,000 after purchasing an additional 125,654 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 261,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 6.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,355,000 after buying an additional 63,718 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX stock opened at $83.18 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

