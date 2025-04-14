Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 5,835 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.40% of AllianceBernstein worth $16,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Tepp RIA LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

NYSE AB opened at $37.44 on Monday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.22%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AB. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

