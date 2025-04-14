Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 91,501 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.67% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $17,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,822,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,093,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,728,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,855,000 after buying an additional 132,829 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 570,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,262,000 after acquiring an additional 128,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of USMC stock opened at $54.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average of $59.06. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $63.13.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1323 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.