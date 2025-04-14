Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,483,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,793 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $18,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBXG. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NBXG opened at $11.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $13.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

