Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Argan were worth $16,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Argan during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Argan by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Argan by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Argan by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Argan by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Insider Transactions at Argan

In other news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 7,385 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $1,220,666.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,099.68. This trade represents a 38.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Argan Trading Up 7.7 %

AGX stock opened at $148.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.14. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $191.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Argan had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.55%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

