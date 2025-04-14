Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.29% of Littelfuse worth $17,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $5,892,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $155.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.04. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LFUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

