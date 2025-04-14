Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $18,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,112,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,009 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 648,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,193,000 after buying an additional 33,040 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,076,000 after acquiring an additional 123,386 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FirstCash by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,866,000 after acquiring an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $120.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.14. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.24 and a 52-week high of $133.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.58.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,269.45. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $34,029,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431,869 shares in the company, valued at $502,706,900.67. This trade represents a 6.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

