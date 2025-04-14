Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,322 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Avantor worth $18,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,766,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,228,000 after purchasing an additional 493,408 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Avantor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,922,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,027,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,792,000 after buying an additional 74,735 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 146.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,628,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,018 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVTR stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,753.87. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares in the company, valued at $711,788.12. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

