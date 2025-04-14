Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.58% of WD-40 worth $19,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at $54,571,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,903,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 28,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WD-40 by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 27,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $222.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $292.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.01 and a 200 day moving average of $249.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.03.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.97%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

