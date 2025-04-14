Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.58% of WD-40 worth $19,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at $54,571,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,903,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 28,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in WD-40 by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 27,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
WD-40 Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $222.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $292.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.01 and a 200 day moving average of $249.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.03.
WD-40 Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.97%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WD-40
WD-40 Company Profile
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WD-40
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.