Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 11,165 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 216,411 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,165 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $17,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.91.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $72.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 97.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.07. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.33 and a 12-month high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

