Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 13,050 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.50% of nCino worth $19,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in nCino by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP increased its holdings in nCino by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in nCino by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

NCNO opened at $23.86 on Monday. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.34, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $141.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.81 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $164,108.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,150.20. This trade represents a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $53,796.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,819.49. The trade was a 11.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,676. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of nCino from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on nCino from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

