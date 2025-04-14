Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 23,378 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,378 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.29% of Jackson Financial worth $18,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,852.68. This trade represents a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,432,598.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,726.96. This trade represents a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $71.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $115.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.90.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Get Our Latest Report on JXN

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.