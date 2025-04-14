Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 7,324 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $16,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.11.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. This represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,691.04. This trade represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $216.00 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $285.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.89 and a 200 day moving average of $203.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

