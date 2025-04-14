Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.66% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $16,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILCV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 458,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,124,000 after buying an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,251,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4,585.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 288,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 282,006 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 249,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILCV opened at $76.45 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.58 and a 12 month high of $85.63. The stock has a market cap of $951.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average is $82.28.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

