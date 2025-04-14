Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,485 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of PTC worth $17,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in PTC by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 75,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 32,826 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PTC by 877.9% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 25,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of PTC by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PTC by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 986,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,449,000 after acquiring an additional 62,379 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

PTC Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ PTC opened at $145.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.55. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $133.38 and a one year high of $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

