Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,571 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.58.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN stock opened at $73.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $107.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.66.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,095.10. The trade was a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.62 per share, for a total transaction of $6,762,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,060,000. This represents a 0.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 438,700 shares of company stock worth $31,300,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

