YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,870 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in YETI were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of YETI by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in YETI in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in YETI by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in YETI by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of YETI by 364.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE YETI opened at $29.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $555.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

