Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 749.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,475,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830,646 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.00% of Zai Lab worth $143,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 8,090.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,862,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 989,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,117 shares in the company, valued at $17,032,212.99. This represents a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 14,544 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $479,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,328 shares in the company, valued at $472,537.44. This represents a 50.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,294. Insiders own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.10 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Zai Lab Trading Up 21.5 %

Zai Lab stock opened at $29.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $39.77.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

