ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,364 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ZimVie were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ZimVie by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ZimVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ZimVie in the 4th quarter worth about $993,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 121,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

ZimVie Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ZimVie stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. ZimVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $111.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.67 million. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. Equities analysts expect that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZIMV shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ZimVie in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

