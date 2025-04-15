11,037 Shares in Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magnera Corp (NYSE:MAGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Magnera during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magnera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Magnera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Magnera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Magnera during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magnera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Magnera in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Magnera Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAGN opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.45. Magnera Corp has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12.

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magnera had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at $433,150.98. This trade represents a 1,531.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Curt Begle acquired 23,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.08 per share, with a total value of $501,408.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,311.28. This trade represents a 8,495.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnera Profile

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

