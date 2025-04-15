1,207 Shares in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 1.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of UNF stock opened at $174.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.00. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $149.58 and a twelve month high of $243.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.88.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.81 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.41%.

UniFirst announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $274,024.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,682.25. This represents a 16.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

