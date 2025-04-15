17,395 Shares in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,395 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth $1,692,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 495,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 67,036 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU stock opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.81.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

