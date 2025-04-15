23,215 Shares in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNW. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 382.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 20,913 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

ReNew Energy Global Price Performance

RNW stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.60. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $7.49.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

