27,219 Shares in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,632,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,030,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in VOXX International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VOXX International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

VOXX International Profile

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules.

