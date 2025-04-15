8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in 8X8 by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 41,929 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in 8X8 by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 281,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 35,217 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $225.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.81.

8X8 ( NASDAQ:EGHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. Equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurence Denny sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,373. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,187,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,360,879.78. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,678 shares of company stock worth $591,532. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on 8X8 from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.99.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

