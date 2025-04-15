A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,447 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.12% of A10 Networks worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in A10 Networks by 3,389.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

