Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADAP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.15 to $1.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ADAP

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $0.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 74.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28,526 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 492.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58,787 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 130.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 98,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.