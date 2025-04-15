Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Adeia worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADEA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,107,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adeia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adeia by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,249 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adeia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,642,000 after purchasing an additional 143,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adeia alerts:

Adeia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADEA opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Adeia Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.22 million. Adeia had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 32.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ADEA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Adeia from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Adeia

Adeia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.