Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $450.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.46.

ADBE stock opened at $350.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $149.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

