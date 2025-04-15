Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Up 316.7% in March

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Adtran Networks Stock Performance

ADVOF stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. Adtran Networks has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56.

About Adtran Networks

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

