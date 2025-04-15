Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Up 316.7% in March

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Adtran Networks Stock Performance
ADVOF stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. Adtran Networks has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56.
About Adtran Networks
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adtran Networks
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Adtran Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtran Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.