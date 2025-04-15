AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Position Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in AeroVironment by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,502,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in AeroVironment by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 3,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Price Performance

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $142.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.13. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $236.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVAV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $3,764,721.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,306.80. The trade was a 20.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

