Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 381.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $56,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,328.32. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $961,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,757,175.92. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,138. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.01.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGYS shares. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

