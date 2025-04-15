AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,737,149.04. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.1 %

AGNC stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 17.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.45%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

